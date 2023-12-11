Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,225 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 105,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.