Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 126,815 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,815 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.24%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

