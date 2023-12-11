Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 308,795 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,795 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Independence Realty Trust worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,891. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

