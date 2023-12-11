Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 82,514 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $82.45. 118,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,330. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 264.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.48.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

