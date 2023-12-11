Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Wabash National by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. 37,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

