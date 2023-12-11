Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Ichor worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.05. 12,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.