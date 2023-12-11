Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Assurant worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

AIZ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,496. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

