Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group comprises about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.38.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

