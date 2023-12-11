Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Macerich worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.41. 91,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.87%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.