Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,097 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. TopBuild accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TopBuild worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.74. 6,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.88 and a twelve month high of $323.17. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

