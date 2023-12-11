Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 680,409 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,409 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.12% of DocGo worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DocGo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $148,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

