Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,665 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $45.85. 55,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

