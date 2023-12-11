Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,493 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Bank OZK worth $23,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $3,539,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. 39,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.