Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,352,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,369,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 31,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,483. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

