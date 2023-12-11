Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 23,176 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 332.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 541,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO remained flat at $29.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

About Argo Group International

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.