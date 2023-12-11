Kennon Green & Company LLC Buys 270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.