Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 351,770 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

