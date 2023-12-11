Kensico Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kensico Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Rogers comprises about 2.9% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $71,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 272.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $130.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.91. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $173.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.