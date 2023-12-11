Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $114.58 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $114,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 649.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.36 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

