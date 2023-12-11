Kensico Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,329,000. Lithia Motors makes up about 1.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $271.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.