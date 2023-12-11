Kensico Capital Management Corp Purchases 54,900 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 5.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $132,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

