Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 12,200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 9.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $225,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $257.10 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $471.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

