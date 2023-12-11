Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 457,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 155,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $158.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. The company has a market capitalization of $458.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

