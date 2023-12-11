Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $543.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.