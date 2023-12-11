Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.