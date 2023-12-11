Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.71.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $244.42 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $244.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,041.83, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

