Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.73 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Get Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.