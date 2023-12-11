Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 250,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 194,681 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.