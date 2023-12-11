Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,370.01 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,426.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

