Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.83 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

