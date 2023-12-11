Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.11.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Watsco stock opened at $412.32 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.