Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 173 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.6 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

