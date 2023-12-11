Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 59 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.16 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.61.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

