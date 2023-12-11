Kent Lake Capital LLC Acquires 14,229 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up 4.6% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.37% of TransMedics Group worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,943,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $72.90 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

