Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys 35,973 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the quarter. XPEL accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of XPEL worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $49.13 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.