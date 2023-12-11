Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys Shares of 304,729 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 304,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Upwork comprises approximately 1.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 296.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $10,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,567 shares of company stock worth $998,085. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

