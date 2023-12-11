Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,051 shares during the period. Bioventus accounts for about 1.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

