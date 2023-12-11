Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bowlero by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,952,505 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

