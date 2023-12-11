Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $1.99 Million in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 396,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of OmniAb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OABI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OABI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OmniAb Trading Up 0.6 %

OABI opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $567.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of -0.40. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.