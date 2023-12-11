Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Enviva accounts for about 1.5% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $194,589,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 937,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $7,193,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.92. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

