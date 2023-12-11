Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,891.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,857 shares of company stock worth $996,475 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

