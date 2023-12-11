Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500,000 Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Spire Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 814.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 483,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 430,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

