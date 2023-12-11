Kent Lake Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 1.8% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

