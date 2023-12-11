Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Kent Lake Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology comprises 3.7% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.82. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

