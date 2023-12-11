Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Yext comprises 2.6% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Yext worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yext by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 134,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YEXT

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $704.72 million, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.