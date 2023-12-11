Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 16,880 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 1,961,023 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,156,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $157.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

