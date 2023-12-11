Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.69 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.