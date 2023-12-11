Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $111.39.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

