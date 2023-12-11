Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,147 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 3.0% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,649 shares of company stock worth $11,265,138 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

