Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 1.3% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Mosaic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,622,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 790,963 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 127.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 118.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $35.67 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

